ENID, Okla. — Members of Enid’s library board met Wednesday afternoon, approving one exhibit request and discussing the procedure for reconsideration of library materials.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s board of directors, during the regular meeting, unanimously approved an exhibit request for Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry. The exhibit is set to run Jan. 1-31, 2023, and will have parenting/family information.
As per the exhibits policy approved at the board’s last meeting in July, outside nonprofit organizations, community groups, individuals and governmental agencies seeking to place an exhibit must submit a form to the library at least four months in advance of the intended date.
Currently, the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter has a Constitution Week exhibit showing at the library through Friday.
Board members also discussed the reconsideration procedure for library materials.
Whenever requests for reconsideration of library materials — forms for which are located at the library — are submitted, the library’s interim deputy director Theri Ray and three other librarians will read the material, meet as a group and discuss the material and the reconsideration request form, using the Miller Test as criteria for obscenity and make recommendations.
“We don't want obscenity in the library,” Ray said, “so if it meets those certain criteria, then it can't stay in our library. If it doesn't meet that criteria, we may consider moving it, like we did with one of the books that was challenged earlier … but unless it hits that obscenity, as a public library, we don’t want to remove books.”
Ray then makes the final determination and will inform the library patron of the decision within four weeks from the date the form was received. If the result isn’t satisfactory, an appeal may be made to the library’s board of directors within 30 days.
Board members discussed potentially adding in to the policy that library board members will be given time to research the materials mentioned in the form.
Policies regarding public services also were brought up at the meeting, with copies given to board members to look over, but those policies will be further discussed at November’s meeting, Ray said.
Board members also heard a financial update of the library and a director’s report from Ray. Some of the long-term strategic plan priorities and goals in the report includes pursuing collaborations with local, state and national organizations with common arts and literary missions.
The library currently is working on a partnership with the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center and artist John Newsom, who grew up in Enid, to bring a large, interactive art installation to the library.
Another goal Ray shared is keeping programs and technology services up-to-date to expand public and staff access to the library and electronic resources they need.
A “significant portion” of the American Rescue Plan Act grant was used to update technology resources in the library’s meeting rooms, including high-resolution TouchBoards and cameras for live-streaming and recording.
Ray also talked about a goal of the library partnering with other local organizations, such as the local DAR chapter, to provide relevant and high-quality services to Garfield County residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.