ENID, Okla. — Enid’s library board members on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, denied approval of four exhibit requests submitted by the community.
The Board of Directors of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, during its regular meeting which was live-streamed, voted 3-2 to deny two exhibit requests, “Pride Month” and “Heterosexual Awareness Month,” due to “sexualized content in a small, public space.”
“My personal opinion and judgment is that this community — our standards are that we do not need to use a public space to display sexualized material,” board chairman Joseph Fletcher said during the meeting.
Enid LGTBQ+ Coalition had requested the Pride Month exhibit to run from June 1-30, which is during National Pride Month. Last year, June was proclaimed as Pride Month in Enid for possibly the first time in the city’s history.
Items expected to have been included in the Pride Month exhibit, according to the request form, were “appropriate books from the library, literature about the Coalition, rainbow decorations, stickers, pins and info about other LGBTQ+ resources.”
During public comment, which occurred toward the end of the meeting, several community members expressed discontent for the denial of the Pride Month exhibit, as well as some policies approved by board members and "censorship."
“With the decisions you are making, you are offending members of your own community,” Catina Sundvall, chair of the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition, said during the meeting. “You do not represent all of our population. ... Limiting displays is a form of censorship."
The Heterosexual Awareness Month exhibit was requested to run from July 1-31 and was intended to “provide community information about heterosexual relationships.”
“I’m not here to confront anybody. I’m not judging anybody. I have no intention of saying how somebody should live or not live,” said Tom Richards, who, along with Jan Richards, submitted the exhibit request. “All I wanted to do was … express the fact that you can be happily married in a heterosexual lifestyle.”
The two other exhibit requests, “Sanctity of Human Life” and “Roe v. Wade,” were denied due to not being submitted four months prior to their intended dates to run, which is required as per the library’s policy manual.
The former, which had the purpose to celebrate National Sanctity of Human Life Day, was requested to run from Jan. 8 through Feb. 4, and the latter, which had the purpose of honoring the 50th anniversary of and “help educate about life before and after" Roe V. Wade, requested to run from Jan. 16-27.
Policy manual changes
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also approved a new, revised policy manual, with some additional sections, like a Library Bill of Rights, set to be added at a future meeting.
A Code of Ethics section — which stated the library board “endorses the American Library Board Member Association’s ‘Ethics Statement for Public Library Board Members’ and that the “PLEGC endorses the American Library Association’s ‘Code of Ethics’ for staff members — was initially approved in the policy manual.
But after public comment and before adjourning, board members voted to have the section stricken from the policy manual until the next meeting, allowing them time to look over both the board ethics statement and ALA ethics.
Three board members, Ruth Ann Miles, Susie Hinkle and Kitty Herbel, were selected to be “Library Board Advisors,” who are available to consult with the library director on the selection of new, replaced or donated materials; displays within the library; and programs of the library.
During the meeting, PLEGC’s acquisition librarian said new material is ordered daily from 12 vendors, and Library Director Theri Ray said on average, between 300 and 400 books are ordered each month.
The decision as to new materials, displays and programs will remain the library director’s, but in the event of an appeal by an adviser, the material will not be purchased in the case of new or replacement materials; circulated in the case of donated material; scheduled in the case of library programs; or displayed in the case of library displays, but will be appealed before the library board.
Service by a board member as an adviser will not disqualify the adviser from being part of the appeal process.
Board members approved amending a section of the policy manual to state that “Zoom may be available for adult programs or in-house programs for minors.”
The entire meeting was live-streamed and can be watched by visiting “Public Library of Enid & Garfield County” on Facebook.
Also during the meeting, board members voted to amend the schedule of meetings in 2023. Regular meetings will be held on the second Monday — instead of the second Wednesday — of every other month.
