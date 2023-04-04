Leadership Greater Enid Class XXXII will host this year’s LGE benefit golf tournament April 21, 2023, at Meadowlake Golf course with both morning and afternoon flights.
LGE Class XXXII has a goal of raising $52,000 and has selected Main Street Enid to be this year's beneficiary.
The money would be used for an audio system for Main Street Enid, which hosts events throughout the year such as First Fridays and Enid Lights Up the Plains. Other annual downtown events, such as the Cherokee Strip Parade and Tri-State Parade, will benefit from this project. An additional benefit of an audio system would include creating ambience throughout the center of the district, emergency service announcements and useby organizations that choose to host events in Downtown Enid. After tournament expenses, 20% of the funds raised will be contributed to Leadership Greater Enid to assist with continued growth of the organization. The remaining 80% will be designated to Main Street Enid.
This annual golf event is made possible through the support and donations from local businesses. The class still is looking for sponsorships and participating teams. Anyone interested in sponsoring or reserving a spot in the tournament may contact LGE or Main Street Enid. Also throughout the month of April, Enid Axe will host a raffle for a chance to win a one day duck hunt at Island Ranch. A $10 entry gives you three throws for a chance to win more tickets to add to the raffle. You also can enter the raffle by purchasing the daily specials from Sombria Chocolate Company or Kristi’s Kitchen.
After the tournament, the LGE class will continue celebrating and raising funds at a special Downtown Block Party from 6-10 p.m. at Enid Axe, 100 block of N. Independence, with live DJ, food trucks, a silent auction and more.
