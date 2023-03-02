Leadership Greater Enid is planning its annual LGE Benefit Golf Tournament for April 21 at Meadowlake Golf Course. The tournament will include both morning and afternoon flights.
This year’s tournament, sponsored by Class 32, will benefit Main Street Enid to fund a fully integrated audio system for downtown events. The goal is to raise $38,500 for this project, according to a press release.
“Enid’s downtown district is the heart and soul of our community, and we are excited for the upgrades happening there,” the press release stated. “Main Street Enid hosts events throughout the year, such as First Fridays, Enid Lights Up the Plains, Cherokee Strip Parade, Tri-State and many more that will all benefit from this project. An additional benefit of the audio system would include, but not be limited to, emergency services and be available to other organizations that choose to host events in downtown Enid.
LGE is seeking sponsorships from community members and businesses for the tournament.
Sponsorship levels include:
- Diamond ($5,000): Logo on banners, driving range, fliers and all social media, plus two four-person teams.
- Platinum ($2,500): Logo on banners, fliers, all social media and one 4-person team.
- Gold ($1,000): Logo on banners, fliers, all social media, cart and hole sponsor.
- Silver ($750): Logo on banner, social media posts, card and hole sponsor.
- Bronze ($250): Social media posts and hole sponsor.
- Cart ($75): Logo listed on one cart.
Players can play in the tournament as a four-person team for $500 or individually at $150.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with tee times at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To sponsor or register a team, contact Lisa White, 580-977-7999; Laura Burdick, 580-231-3943 or Marcus Stephens, 580-748-2700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.