McFarland does herself, Enid proud

After such a dismal news year, at last an item about American exceptionalism — one of our own, Stacey McFarland.

A custodian at a local school who without a political agenda, malice or connection, is picked to participate in government service — with no promise of reward! Her artistic ability is but one of her many becoming assets. Ask anyone knowing about her sterling character and delightful disposition!

Congratulations, you’ve made us all proud.

Ron Licklider

Enid

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you