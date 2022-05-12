Letter carriers in Garfield County will collect nonperishable food donations from homes on their routes this Saturday as part of a longtime food drive.
The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and donations collected in Garfield County will stay local and benefit Regional Food Bank partners Department of Human Services, Emerson Middle School Pantry, Enid High School Pantry, Lincoln Academy Pantry, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma Food & Resource Center, Longfellow Middle School Pantry, North Garland Church of Christ, Shepherd’s Cupboard, Salvation Army of Enid and Waller Middle School Pantry.
Area residents should receive plastic donation bags in their mailboxes this week. On Saturday, residents are encouraged to fill the bags, or any plastic bags, with nonperishable food and leave them by their mailboxes before their letter carrier arrives.
“The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the single largest food drive each year for the Regional Food Bank and we felt its absence over the past two years,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are ecstatic to be once again working with our partners at the NALC and U.S. Postal Service to provide food to Oklahomans living with hunger.”
Recommended nonperishable items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew. Healthy food options — such as items with low sodium and whole grains — also are needed.
Financial donations are accepted. Text “Food” to 501-501 to make a $10 donation. Every $1 donated helps to provide four meals to Oklahomans living with hunger.
