Enrollment has begun for Leonardo’s eight-week Summer DaVinci Day Camp! All curriculum is STEAM based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics). STEAM curriculum offers a variety of activities for campers.
A new feature this year will be “Focus on Kindness." Teachers will be adding lessons on kindness and challenging the students to report back their own acts of kindness outside of camp.
- Week 1 will be Wind and Sea Wonders June 7-11. Campers will learn about wind and the creatures under water.
- Week 2 will be Nature’s Designs June 14-18. Participants will be learning about the art found in nature.
- Take a trip to Space for Week 3 at the Garriott Space Camp June 21-25.
- Week 4 will be Brigade of Bugs June 28-July 2.
- Week 5 will be Fizz, Bubble and POP July 6-9.
- Week 6 will be Under the Big Top July 12-16.
- Week 7 will be Symphony of Five Senses July 19-23.
- The last week of camp will be a Jedi Boot Camp July 26-30. There will be some wizarding science and art that week.
Parents get to choose for their children to attend full-day all week or half-day all week. All-day camp is 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Half-day sessions are mornings from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and afternoon sessions are 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Full-day camp cost for members is $185 per week. Half-day classes for members if $110 a week.
For non-members, full-day camp cost is $205. Half-day, all week is $130.
Campers must submit an immunization record with enrollment form. Proof of age may be requested. Full-day campers must bring a sack lunch. All snacks and supplies are included in the tuition cost.
Parents can sign up at Leonardos.org or during business hours call 580-233-2787. Discounts are available for early signup and multiple children.
