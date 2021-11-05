ENID, Okla. — Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is offering a special membership promotion on the weekend after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26 and 27. If paid in full, customers will receive 20% off the cost of a full membership.
“Give the gift of play this holiday season,” said Tracy Bittle, executive director. “This special promotion is a great holiday gift that can be used all year long. One of the best things about spending time with your family or friends is the memories you make together. Leonardo’s is the perfect palace to make memories your children will never forget.”
Leonardo's has several one-year membership levels, ranging from individual for $77 to eight people for $180. Members also receive access to Adventure Quest outdoor science playground.
Leonardo’s is a member of Oklahoma’s Museum Network, a statewide collaboration of museums including Science Museum of Oklahoma, Tulsa Children’s Museum, Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum and Museum of the Great Plains. Members of Leonardo’s can become members of Oklahoma Museum Network and can receive admission to any affiliate museum for an additional $60.
Membership must be purchased in person or over the phone. This promotion can’t be combined with any other discounts.
For more information, call Leonardo’s at (580) 233-2787.
