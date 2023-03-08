Leonardo's Children's Museum will offer half-price admission on Monday, March 13, 2023, for the first day of spring break.
This discount available through a sponsorship from Park Avenue Thrift.
"We are thrilled to partner with Park Avenue Thrift to offer this discount to our visitors," said Leonardo’s Executive Director Tracy Bittle. "We know that families are looking for fun and affordable activities during spring break, and we hope this special promotion makes Leonardo’s an option for more people."
Leonardo’s mission is to enrich and inspire children of all ages with fun learning experiences, she said. Visitors can explore more than 100 hands-on activities inside the museum and play at the world's largest community-built playground Adventure Quest.
"We are proud to support Leonardo's Children's Museum and its mission," said Park Avenue Thrift Executive Director Stela Jantzen. "We hope that this sponsorship will help more families experience Leonardo’s and all that it has to offer."
Leonardo's Children's Museum and Adventure Quest will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and admission after the discount will be $5.99 per guest. Leonardo's also will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission of $11.99 plus tax.
Leonardo's also will be collecting lightly used or new children's items that will be donated to Park Avenue Thrift to help them continue to support nonprofits that promote quality of life in Enid.
