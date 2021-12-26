ENID, Okla. — Children can ring in the new year a little bit earlier than their parents or guardians on Friday, Dec. 31, at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum.
From 10 a.m. to noon in the Education Annex, kids can enjoy a dance party, snacks, crafts, Segway rides, photo ops and a countdown to noon followed by a balloon drop during Leo’s Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve, sponsored by Stride Bank, according to a press release from Leonardo’s.
Chelsi Dotson, marketing coordinator at Leonardo’s, said hot chocolate will be available and that some of the crafts include making party shooters and noisemakers and decorating memory frames.
Three giveaways also will be held at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
“It’s a really good opportunity for parents to let the kid do a special New Year’s Eve celebration before adults go out at night to do their own celebration,” Dotson said.
In order to provide the safest environment possible, tickets are limited to 100 guests. Cost for this event is $5 for members and $9 for non-members and can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and Adventure Quest will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27 through New Year’s Day and from Jan. 3-8. For information, call (580) 233-2787, go to https://leonardos.org or check out Leonardo’s social media pages on Facebook and Instragram.
A story about Leo’s Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve was published in November, but a few minor changes in pricing and activities have been made since then, Dotson said.
