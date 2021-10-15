halloleo

ENID, Okla. — Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is adding additional fun to its operations with a Halloween event.

The event will offer Halloween art and science projects, costume parades throughout the day, wooden jack-o’-lantern painting, pumpkin carving and more.

Halloleo’s will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The event is free with paid admission.

“Add some art and science fun to your Halloween weekend,” Tracy Bittle, Leonardo’s executive director, said. “This event is just an extra opportunity to wear those cute costumes and enjoy some special Halloween activities together as a family.”

For more information, call Leonardo’s at (580) 233-2787, check social media or visit leonardos.org.

