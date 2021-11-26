ENID, Okla. — Families can celebrate New Year's Eve with an event for all ages.
Leonard’s Children’s Museum is hosting an event to ring in the new year on Friday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be lunch, activities and dancing.
Those attending also will be able to decorate a memory frame and party hat before the big balloon drop at noon with a sparkling cider toast.
“Ring in the New Year Leonardo’s style,” said Executive Director Tracy Bittle. “This is a special New Year’s Eve celebration you can enjoy together before the adults partake in their own celebration that night. Your kids will remember the memories you made together at Leonardo’s for years to come.”
This year’s event has a more exclusive feel to it with more quality activities. In order to provide the safest environment possible, tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance for each guest at www.leonardos.org. Cost for this event is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Stride Bank helped with sponsoring the event. For more information, call Leonardo’s at (580) 233-2787 or visit leonardos.org.
