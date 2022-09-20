ENID, Okla. — Leonardo’s Children’s Museum has been a place of learning and adventure for children for three decades, and the museum will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special birthday party Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are honored to have inspired an entire generation of children from the Enid area and beyond in our first 30 years and are thrilled to kick off our next 30 years,” said Leonardo’s Executive Director Tracy Bittle.
Molly Helm, a former executive director of Leonardo’s, says the museum is one of Enid’s treasures.
“What I loved most is it has taken on a life of its own growing from a sparkle in the eyes of Cheryl Swanson and Helen Garriott to something that nearly everyone in our community has experienced,” she said.
Volunteers have always been a big part of the museum, investing time and sweat equity from the very beginning.
“Generous donors, including Owen Garriott and so many others, contributed funds when no one could have imagined that a million-plus people would come,” Helm said.
The birthday party will include special live science shows, a new traveling exhibit titled “Kid Inventor,” a community mural fundraiser, a giant inflatable obstacle course, a 30 years of history exhibit, food trucks and commemorative merchandise. All of the events are included with regular admission or with a Leonardo’s membership.
In September 1992, Enid native and astronaut Owen K. Garriott and artist Hellen Mary Walker Garriott founded Enid Arts and Sciences Foundation. They wanted to enrich and inspire children of all ages with fun learning opportunities. Leonardo’s and Adventure Quest were the products of this vision.
Garriott spent 60 days aboard the Skylab space station and another 10 days aboard a space shuttle mission in 1983.
Leonardo’s opened in September 1995, and Adventure Quest followed a year later. Since then, Leonardo’s has been visited by more than a million guests from Northwest Oklahoma and around the world.
“Enid is so incredibly lucky to have Leonardo’s Children’s Museum in our community. Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is an organization that makes our community unique, and helps make Enid an amazing place to be,” said Stela Jantzen, executive director of birthday party sponsor Park Avenue Thrift.
Since its founding in 1992, the Enid community has supported the original mission of Enid Arts and Sciences Foundation, both through financial contributions and volunteering.
Adventure Quest, the three-story wooden castle and playground, was built by 12,000 volunteers and still holds the record for being the world’s largest community built outdoor playground.
In the spirit of the original Adventure Quest project, Leonardo’s will host a community mural fundraiser as part of the party. Coordinated by local muralists and experts Hive Appeal, guests who donate $10 or more will get the opportunity to paint a section of a beehive-inspired mural.
“The beehive is a symbol of the power of community and how when we all do a little bit, we can achieve amazing things,” said Riley Jantzen, director of marketing and public relations for Leonardo’s. “My hope is that we can bring a new generation an opportunity to invest in something they love and can be proud of for years to come.”
Spots are limited and can be purchased online prior to the event or on Saturday.
“With the founders, the museum was always about inspiring and enriching children in the arts and sciences,” Helms said. “It took visionaries to see the potential of a rundown warehouse and it took lots of work.”
Leonardo’s 30th birthday party is sponsored by Stride Bank, Messer-Bowers Insurance, KH Financial, Park Avenue Thrift and Hive Appeal. More information can be found at leonardos.org.
