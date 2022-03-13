Leonardo’s Children’s Museum will host its 14th annual Princess Ball, and ticket are now available for the event.
The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held over two dates this year to keep guests comfortable and allow for more personal space.
The announced dates are April 24 or May 1 from 4-6 p.m. at 81 Ranch, 5220 N. U.S. 81, Enid. Guests will get to choose their preferred date.
“Leonardo’s is so excited to announce the dates of this annual event,” said Tracy Bittle, executive director of Leonardo’s. “We are thankful to have two dates for safety’s sake. This year a new talented team is planning the event with brilliant new ideas. Our little princesses will remember their evening well into the future!”
Each princess will be announced upon their grand entrance into the ballroom. Once inside, dinner will be served, and they can dance the night away.
A royal gift shop will be available offering a limited number of commemorative items to remember this special night.
Several officially “crowned princesses” will be present to dance and take pictures with younger guests.
To be sure and capture these memories a photographer will take photos throughout the evening which will be available for purchase.
Princess Ball is made possible by Messer Bowers Insurance and Leonardo’s volunteers and staff.
Tickets for non-members are $40, and members receive tickets for $35 each.
Tickets are available at www.leonardos.org/prin cessball2022.html.
For more information about Princess Ball 2022 or any of Leonardo’s other activities, call (580) 233-ARTS or visit www.leonar dos.org.
