ENID, Okla. — Leonardo’s Royal Ball is the name of Leonardo's Children’s Museum’s new fundraising event to be held in the gardens of the magical castle Adventure Quest.
The event will be 6-8:30 p.m. May 6, 2023.
“We are excited to have a fundraiser that includes the entire family,” said Riley Jantzen, media director for Leonardo’s.
The Royal Ball will replace the Princess Ball.
“The Princess ball for daddies and daughters was popular, but we decided to better serve our mission, we would open it up for everyone,” Jantzen said.
Daddies and daughters still can have a date if they would like, but now it will be a magical event for everyone, Jantzen said.
The venue for the event will be behind the castle in the open space. There will be an area for tables and chairs and a dance floor. A horse drawn carriage will be available for rides along with food, fun and dancing for the whole family.
Admission is $40 for guests and $35 for Leonardo members, per person.
Jantzen said the proceeds will go to supporting Leonardo’s Children's Museum and not a single project.
“Only 30% of our budget is met by entrance fees,” Jantzen said. “So, fundraisers like these are very important to us.”
He said he hopes everyone will come out for a fun, magical time for a Royal Ball. The premier partner sponsor for the event is Messer-Bowers Insurance.
