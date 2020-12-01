Enid News & Eagle
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, 200 E. Maple, will offer its annual Christmas event over two Saturdays this year, with a new format to protect guests from COVID-19 risks.
“Journey to the North Pole” will be an hour-long experience for the whole family, and only 40 people will participate in the activities at one time.
Guests can sign up for the 9, 10 or 11 a.m. “journey” on either Dec. 12 or 19.
There will be four activity stations containing several things to do in each, depending on the theme of the station. The Reindeer Stable will feature “Critter Clubhouse” animals “decked out in their best reindeer costumes,” and guests will make jewelry from antlers and reindeer food for Christmas Eve, according to a press release.
The other three stations will be a Gingerbread Kitchen, a Santa Workshop to make an ornament and toy, and a “Winter Wonderland” for making snowmen ornaments and doing a science experiment.
After proceeding through the stations, the highlight of the journey will be visiting Santa, “in his fancy, full sleigh taking off from this festive event,” according to the press release.
Santa will visit with children from his sleigh and pose for pictures. Families can help Santa out by writing their wishes on his scroll. “Children of all ages will enjoy the event and leave with many treasures,” according to the press release.
“Journey to the North Pole will allow the utmost safety for our guests but also make a wonderful family memory,” said Leonardo’s Executive Director Tracy Bittle. “Although the pandemic has caused us to really change some of our events, there are some things that have turned out even better. This experience will be much more intimate for families and small groups. Of course, that will only be the case if everyone masks up and follows all precautions to protect one another.”
To attend, you must pre-register for a specific hour. Spots are limited, and all guests over the age of 3 must agree to wear a mask or face shield. The facility will be sanitized between each hour-long session.
Ticket cost is $5 per person for museum members and $10 each for general admission.
To reserve a spot, call Leonardo’s at (580) 233-2787 or visit www.leonardos.org and click on the event to find the link to purchase tickets. All sales are final and no refunds will be issued.
Leonardo’s will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. for guests to enjoy the museum and Adventure Quest (weather permitting.) Expect limited admission, social distancing and other safety measures to play at the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.