ENID, Okla. — Children in the Enid area will have a chance to ring in the new year during New Year’s at Leonardo’s on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Riley Jantzen, director of marketing at public relations for Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, said the annual New Year’s celebration will include themed activities throughout the day. Leonardo’s opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. that day, and will include a balloon drop and countdown at noon.
Jantzen said it has historically been a two-hour event that guests paid for separately from admission. But this year, they are including the balloon drop event with regular admission, and it will be free for members of Leonardo’s Children’s Museum.
“At noon, we do a countdown, and then we do a big balloon drop, and it’s all just a lot of fun,” Jantzen said. “The whole goal is to give options so that our younger guests can celebrate and still make it to bed on time.”
Jantzen said the balloon drop will take place in the Leonardo’s education annex, and said staff will lead a dance party at 11:30 as attendees are led to where the balloon will drop.
Tracy Bittle, executive director of Leonardo’s, said it is these types of events that can help bring the community together.
“Our New Year’s celebrations are one of my favorite annual events,” Bittle said. “Creating opportunities for families to experience these moments together is one of the many reasons I love our organization.”
Jantzen said these types of events are what staff enjoys most about working at Leonardo’s.
“Kids absolutely love to celebrate these things, but especially New Year’s, it’s really hard for them to stay up late enough to really do it, so we love giving them an opportunity to be included,” Jantzen said. “And we also love it as an opportunity to provide this for the families in our community to be able to have the experiences and build these traditions together.”
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is located at 200 E. Maple. For more information, visit leonardos.org or call (580) 233-2787.
