ENID, Okla. — Leonardo's Children's Museum was closed Tuesday afternoon due to air conditioning issues.
Repairs are scheduled and the museum should be back open Wednesday. Summer camp activities and Adventure Quest remained open.
"This is simply a safety measure for our little visitors," said Tracy Bittle, executive director. "Guests are welcome to come play in the water table at Adventure Quest. The Education Annex is nice and cool, so campers are busy with science experiments."
Those with questions, or those wishing to confirm hours or the reopening, can message the museum via Facebook or call (580) 233-2787 or go to the website at www.leonardos.org.
