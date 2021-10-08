Leonardo’s Children’s Museum is set to have its 11th annual Fall Festival next week.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day Oct. 14-16. Social distancing and masks are requested, but not required. All staff members will wear masks and are trained in sanitizing exhibits to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the regularly available activities, there will be a host of other seasonal things for families to do.
Members will get in free, and non-members will pay regular admission prices.
“We are starting to get back to normal around here,” said Chelsi Dotson, marketing coordinator for Leonardo’s. “We are excited to have this event to get families and kids in during fall break to do something special.”
There will be science demonstrations, crafts, photo ops, sensory bins, pumpkin decorating and carving, with daily giveaways and a costume parade.
Hunter Property Management is sponsoring the event.
Leonardo’s also is holding a membership drive. Memberships purchased during Fall Festival will receive a 20% discount, if paid in full. For more information, go to www.leonardos.org or follow Leonardo’s on social media.
