Work on the Leona Mitchell Boulevard Water Main and Improvements Project will result in a planned water outage on Nov. 15, 2022.
According to the city of Enid, areas affected will be Southern Heights Addition, East Park Addition, Rock Island Addition, Southern Heights 2nd Addition, Garfield Addition and Garfield 2nd Addition.
The water outage will allow workers to install a new water line, and service is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.