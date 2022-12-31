ENID, Okla. — Childhood memories of Northwest Oklahoma brought Dr. Brian Whitson to Enid to start his medical practice.
He said his love of the area and a strong faith have guided him into a life of service and helping others.
“Dr. Whitson is the rock at the Enid Community Free Clinic. He is one of the most compassionate, kind and caring people I know,” said Janet Cordell, coordinator at the clinic.
Whitson is a finalist for the Pillar of the Plains award, an honor recognizing local people who have been active in community service. He was nominated by Cordell and Cheri Ezzell.
Other finalists are Ron Janzen, Kip Miles, Mike Ruby and Rob Stallings. The Pillar of the Plains reception will be 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Stride Bank Center.
Whitson, an Enid pulmonologist, is chairman of the board of Enid Community Free Clinic, a board-certified hospice physician and medical director of Hospice Circle of Love. His philanthropic philosophy is, “It is easy to write a check, but much harder to give your time.”
Whitson came to Enid in 2005 to start his practice.
“I grew up in Tulsa. but my mom’s family was from here and I had an aunt and uncle who lived in Enid. His grandfather was L.O. Sills, who owned the Helena newspaper and later bought the Pond Creek and Medford papers he ran until 1990,” Whitson said. “I had wonderful memories of Enid. I went quail hunting with my uncle and loved it.”
He swims several times a week when it is warmer and does the treadmill and walks during the winter.
“One of the reasons I exercise is for pheasant hunting,” he said.
Whitson went to Oklahoma State, then to OU Medical School. He did his residency at Baylor and his pulmonary training at LSU.
“We started our Christmas tradition of Cajun seafood gumbo when we were in Louisiana,” he said.
Whitson said Enid is a welcoming and inviting community.
“I believe we have traditional values here and that people are kind to one another,” he said.
He is a supporter of Hillsdale Christian School, which his three kids attended.
His oldest daughter is a teacher and his two sons are nurses. His wife, Karen, also is a nurse. He took his family to India and Nicaragua so they could all serve and his kids could see the challenges in third world countries.
Cordell says Whitson is someone she has worked closely with over the years and he is always there when she needs him.
“Dr. Whiston treats everyone the same if they are the kitchen help or the CEO of a company,” she said.
She said he goes regularly to see patients in nursing homes.
“I know from working with him he is here to serve and to be used by God,” Cordell said.
Whitson said he’s humbled and feels honored to be nominated for Pillar of the Plains but is even more honored that God blessed him with a miracle.
“Three and a half years ago I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer,” Whitson said. He said it usually is a death sentence, but God chose him to stay.
“I had a nine-hour surgery to remove most of it and then 10 months of chemo,” he said.
Going through an illness has given him greater empathy for his patients and others.
“I tell them God can give you a miracle just like he did for me,” he said.
“I heard him talking to a doctor in Woodward about going out there to help with a shift at their hospital,” Karen said of a conversation she overheard at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She asked him what he was thinking because he just completed chemo. With tears in his eyes he said, “This is what I trained for my whole life.”
Cordell said this is the reason she nominated Whitson. He serves others first.
Whitson likes to spend his spare time on some land he owns by the Salt Fork River. Over the years he’s owned a few acres near Hillsdale and Breckinridge.
“I hope to work about five more years, then donate more of my time,” he said.
