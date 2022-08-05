COVINGTON, Okla. — A portion of U.S. 74 was closed south of Covington on Friday after two tanks of anhydrous ammonia were found leaking by the side of the highway.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, authorities took second-hand reports at 5:56 p.m. of two leaking anhydrous ammonia tanks that were in the roadway at Oklahoma 74 and Sumner Road, about 7 miles south of Covington.
When troopers investigated, they found two “nurse tanks” in the west ditch. The valves were shut off, and the local co-op was going to take care of the tanks, according to an OHP report. There was no information on how the tanks got there.
Southbound Oklahoma 74 was closed at the junction with Oklahoma 164 on the south side of Covington, according to the report, but was reopened by 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.