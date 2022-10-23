ENID, Okla. — The Sunday, Oct. 23, Enid News & Eagle contains a special tabloid section produced by the Oklahoma League of Women Voters.
This 16-page guide provides information on the candidates running for federal and state office in Oklahoma.
“We’re happy to include the League of Women Voters Guide as a reader service in our newspaper because it is a credible, non-partisan look at the candidates and their platforms,” said Cindy Allen, publisher.
“This is a great publication to keep on hand as voters make their decisions on the candidates that best represent their values, our community’ values and our state’s values,” Allen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.