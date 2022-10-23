LOWV Guide

ENID, Okla. — The Sunday, Oct. 23, Enid News & Eagle contains a special tabloid section produced by the Oklahoma League of Women Voters.

This 16-page guide provides information on the candidates running for federal and state office in Oklahoma.

Download PDF League of Women Voters 2022 Voter Guide

“We’re happy to include the League of Women Voters Guide as a reader service in our newspaper because it is a credible, non-partisan look at the candidates and their platforms,” said Cindy Allen, publisher.

“This is a great publication to keep on hand as voters make their decisions on the candidates that best represent their values, our community’ values and our state’s values,” Allen said.

