ENID, Okla. — Whenever Enid Police Department K-9 Officer Cody Smith says “track” to his canine partner, Boba Fett, the Belgian Malinois puts his head to the ground and takes off wherever his nose leads him.
Smith described tracking with Fett as a balancing act, having to walk on his heels as he lets Fett pull him in the direction he wants to go.
“When it comes to a point where he’s searching or scenting for that odor, at that point, I become a pendulum,” Smith said. “I pretty much hold that leash and keep it tight, but not so tight where I’m pulling him back. I let him work his area.”
The K-9 divisions at EPD and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office are tools each agency uses to help solve crimes, Sheriff Cory Rink said, as their noses can smell much better than humans.
The canines help solve crimes, have the ability to find suspects, missing people, guns, drugs and more. The dogs can also conduct a building search to clear it, which ensures the safety of officers and deputies.
“We could send the canine into a building, maybe into an attic where an officer wouldn’t be able to get in,” Rink said. “If we had a home invasion out in the country, and we had some pretty fresh footsteps, we could track them and hopefully apprehend the suspect.”
‘Great asset’
Kylo Ren was hot on the tracks of a fleeing suspect, leading EPD K-9 Michelle James through an overgrown and muddy field.
With James running through the field like a gazelle behind her partner, Ren found the suspect’s exact escape route. Even though the person got away, they were later apprehended and confirmed the escape route, so the track was considered successful, James said.
“You just never know what you’re going to get into, and when (the canines) pick up a scent, it’s that funny, running-on-your-tippy-toes-with-back-pressure feeling,” James said. “You have to have a certain amount of fitness in order to successfully work a dual-purpose canine, because without that, it’s going to be trouble.”
After Ren’s death last weekend, EPD only has one K-9 left, Fett.
Capt. Tim Jacobi said ideally, the department would like to have three dogs.
Jacobi said he recognized how much of a tool K-9s are — not only for EPD but other agencies too because of the abilities they have that humans don’t.
“They’re truly a great asset,” he said.
The county Sheriff’s Office has two canines: Niko and TP.
Both EPD and the Sheriff’s Office use the other’s K-9 if necessary.
A few weeks ago, Smith and Fett helped Jordan Nichols, a K-9 deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, and his K-9 partner TP on a tracking case.
Lt. Ryan Fuxa with the Sheriff’s Office said being a K-9 handler comes with risks. The possibility of being involved in a lethal confrontation increases as a handler because they are typically going to more high-risk calls, he said.
Smith said Fett knows when it’s time to go to work and is a good “switch dog” because he knows what each collar — pinch, choke chain, agitation and tracking harness — means.
“He knows, ‘OK, I’m putting the harness on. OK, we’re going to go track,’ or ‘OK, I’m on my pinch collar. I’m going to be doing obedience’ … His regular ID collar we usually use for when he does detection work, and the choke chain falls along the lines of obedience, as well.”
Both departments also send their K-9s to schools and other places for demonstrations, which is one of the most rewarding parts for James because of the community outreach.
“I’m a people person, so I love being able to show other people what we’re able to do as a team,” she said. “I loved to show off Ren. I loved to show off his abilities and then educate little kids on what we used him for ... I just love our community, so I love that aspect of it.”
‘Mindset of being a leader’
Nichols said because TP had previous experience, he had to be the one to learn from his canine partner.
Since they were partnered last August, the two have worked a few tracking cases together, and Nichols said it’s been “no days off” doing obedience and police work trainings.
Smith and Fett, meanwhile, conduct article searches in their backyard at home, letting Fett find keys or a quarter.
Fuxa said the K-9s are typically in their training period for their first year of service, but training will continue for the rest of the dog’s career.
“Once you start in the K9 program, you train from the time you start until the time the dog retires, and there’s never a time where you’re not training because you have to keep them up on training, any other new scenarios that come up,” he said.
Fuxa, a member of the National Police Canine Association, became a K-9 handler with EPD in 2001 with his partner Rex and said everything he did with him was training, working on obedience while feeding them — making them work for everything they do and praising them.
Handlers have to spend a lot of time with their partners and find a balance between loving their dogs while also remembering they are a tool for work, Fuxa said.
“You just have to have a mindset of being a leader because you’re leading the pack,” Fuxa said. “Understanding that you have to put your dogs at risk, sometimes, whenever you really don’t want to. My motto is always ‘paws on the ground before boots on the ground,’ … so once it gets to the point where people have to go in, then the dog should lead the way.”
‘Partnership on every level’
As they’re together 24/7, the canines ultimately become an integral part of their handlers’ lives.
Before becoming a handler, Smith always had an interest in K-9, volunteering and going through the K-9 trainings with Fuxa, then a sergeant at EPD.
Partnered with Fett since May 2017, Smith said it has been an experience that can’t be dictated or re-enacted.
“It is the most magical experience that a person can ever have with a creature,” he said, “because you have no idea what goes on, and until you have the dog with you, you don’t really understand the utilization and their intelligence until you start working with these dogs.”
Being a decoy and helping out with K-9 training is a “rite of passage” for all handlers, said K-9 Deputy Tim Prince, who became a handler earlier this month when he was partnered with his canine, Niko.
“The first time (being a decoy) is weird because you see the intensity in the dog’s eyes, charging at you know, and the only thing he wants to do is bite you, but after you get over that, it’s fun because you’re helping build the dog and make the dog better — helping the handler realize what the dog needs to work on,” Prince said.
Prince and Niko are currently in the “bonding period,” going to work together and working together at home before Prince goes to handler’s school next month.
He said Niko is a “good boy” all around so far and that he’s looking forward to getting to know the dog’s personality.
The dogs are with their handlers for every shift, riding in the back of their vehicles while the handlers are on patrol, James said.
Then, once they clock out, they go home together — on good days and bad days, it’s a relationship they have to balance.
“That relationship with a canine, it’s like a marriage, your child, your nagging parent, your best friend,” she said. “It’s everything rolled into one.”
