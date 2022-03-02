ENID, Okla. —Leadership Greater Enid will host its fifth annual golf tournament at Oakwood Country Club on Friday, March 25, and Class XXXI is seeking teams and sponsors to benefit YWCA Enid.
According to a press release, LGE Class XXXI has set a fundraising goal of $42,000, which will allow YWCA Enid to continue improving the safety and security of its facility, which serves adults and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
The improvements include the construction of two new doors and vestibules to create additional barriers for entry into YWCA Enid’s secure area.
Courtney Strzinek, executive director of YWCA Enid, said in the release that YWCA Enid is thrilled and grateful to be selected as this year’s beneficiary.
“These vestibule additions will offer survivors the most secure environment possible to begin healing from trauma,” she said. “The efforts of Class XXXI will positively impact countless individuals and families, leaving a lasting legacy on our agency and community.”
The release states that it is essential for safe havens like YWCA Enid to be as secure as possible, since the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship is when the victim tries to leave and regain control of their life.
YWCA Enid has provided emergency shelter, sexual assault forensic exams, counseling, advocacy and hope to those in need in the Enid community and surrounding area.
Allison Miles, LGE Class XXXI project committee chair, said in the release that YWCA Enid’s mission “profoundly moved” the Class of XXXI.
“The last two years have been challenging for everyone, but perhaps no more so than for the victims of domestic violence,” Miles said. “We could not think of a more deserving organization to support.”
Miles added that Class of XXXI is confident the people of Enid will rise to the Oklahoma standard and help out in supporting YWCA Enid in its mission to protect and serve the community’s vulnerable members.
Sponsorship opportunities, ranging from $50 to $5,000, are available through March 18, according to the release. Teams of four and individuals can reserve their spot in the tournament by visiting https://lgexxxigt.square.site.
Additionally, the annual golf tournament will include hole games, food, an after-party with live music and a silent auction filled items from local businesses.
To contribute to the silent auction, contact Miles at leadershipgreat erenid@gmail.com.
For more information about LGE, visit https://leadershipgreaterenid.com or email leadershipgreat erenid@gmail.com.
Victims of domestic violence or sexual assault can contact YWCA Enid on its 24-hour Crisis Hotline at (580) 234-7644 or visit YWCA Enid at 525 S. Quincy.
