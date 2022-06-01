Enid News & Eagle
Leadership Greater Enid is seeking applications for Class 32. Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 18.
Leadership Greater Enid is a leadership program that selects, challenges, develops and educates residents in the greater Enid area who have demonstrated an interest in local issues.
The vision of Leadership Greater Enid is to prepare tomorrow’s leaders for today. The mission is to foster civic engagement, build professional relationships and engage leaders to inspire a collective purpose in the community.
The program includes a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator in leadership.
The program runs from late August through the first week of May.
If you are interested in applying, contact leader shipgreaterenid@gmail.com.
