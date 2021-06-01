Leadership Greater Enid is now accepting applications for LGE Class 31.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. July 12.

Through the LGE program, Enid area residents who have demonstrated an interest in local issues are selected, challenged and educated through a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences. The program was established in 1990.

The program consists of a mandatory two-day orientation and team-building retreat, seven day sessions, an overnight state government visit and an evening graduation ceremony. Sessions will target media, Vance Air Force Base, lifestyles, arts, cultures, natural resources, social services, nonprofits, health care, education, economic development, government and law.

Class applications are available via email from leadershipgreaterenid@gmail.com or online at www.leadershipgreaterenid.com.

