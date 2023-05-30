Leadership Greater Enid is accepting applications for Class XXXIII, with a deadline to apply by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023.
According to a release, the vision of Leadership Greater Enid is inspiring today's leaders for tomorrow, preparing tomorrow's leaders for today. The mission of LGE is to foster civic engagement, build professional relationships and engage leaders to inspire a collective purpose in our community.
Residents who have demonstrated an interest in local issues are selected, challenged and educated through a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences. The program was established in 1990 and is based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and a prime motivator of leadership, the release states.
There is a mandatory two-day orientation and team-building retreat, seven day sessions, an overnight state government visit and an evening graduation ceremony. Class members will be required to serve ex officio on a board of their choosing during the year of the program and coordinate a benefit golf tournament for an organization chosen by the class members.
The release states the program is open to all interested residents in the greater Enid area and does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, race, religion or national origin. Participants are selected on ability, demonstrated interest in their community, and insight for effective leadership. The application process is to ensure a class that consists of members from diverse backgrounds and experiences. The class will be limited to 20 members.
Applications are available by email from leadershipgreaterenid@gmail.com or online at www.leadershipgreaterenid.com. For information about the program and membership applications, contact leadershipgreaterenid@gmail.com.
