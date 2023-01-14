ENID, Okla. — Leaders of Vance Air Force Base have their eyes on set on improvements the base needs in order to meet the future demands of training pilots for combat.
The State of the Base address on Friday at Autry Technology Center featured Vance brass, airmen and elected officials who are invested in the future of pilot training at the base.
Col. Jay Johnson, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance, said the base in Enid is one of the top-four busiest airfields in the country operated by the Air Force. He said in 2022, 309 pilots received their wings, but the goal is to keep raising the number of pilots trained, as there is currently a 1,600 pilot deficit within the Air Force’s ranks.
He said Vance pilots flew 67,000 hours of training time at a rate of 200-250 flights per day, and flew the most training hours in August than any other training unit in Air Education Training Command since 2007. He said Vance is the best in the world at training pilots.
“How do I know that? I’ve been doing this for 24 years and I’ve been in this business, flight jet training, three different times,” Johnson said. “I’ve worked in a sector of the Air Force for international affairs, and I’ve seen every air force in the world. There’s a reason they send their pilots to us to be trained.”
The aircraft used to train pilots also have continued to improve, and with those improvements comes the need for updated training techniques. Johnson said the base operates 99 T-6s, with 45 of those flying three times per day. There also are several T-38s that are utilized, as it has been a staple of the Air Force since the 1960s, and eventually will be replaced with the T-7. Vance, which is one of the first bases that will receive the T-7, won’t operate T-7s for a few more years.
But Johnson said training methods already have begun to change in preparation for the new aircraft. He said two-thirds of Vance pilots train on the T-1, which was designed to be a life-extending program for the T-38, and has done so for more than 20 years. Starting this spring, pilots who fly the T-1 will begin what will become a simulator-only track. He said a small group started that track on Jan. 9, and those students will begin training in February exclusively on simulators.
Johnson said the simulator-only track will produce the same amount of pilots as previous programs, and that the T-7 “represents the future of the Air Force.”
One of the major projects regarding Vance that was approved last year was multiple improvements to Enid Woodring Regional Airport, which greatly services Vance aircraft. The upgrades include reconstructing Woodring’s center runway, as well as reconstructing the south ramp and hangar and a new joint-use hangar and radar system.
Among the needed facilities on base are an operations complex that is as up-to-date as the state-of-the-art equipment that it will house. Johnson said a college campus-like atmosphere is what is expected these days, and that improving the dorms is among other major priorities to try and improve the livelihoods of those on base.
While speaking about the strong bond between the Enid community and the base, Johnson said a large portion of those who work on base have been members of the community for decades.
“All of our flying operating support and base operating support has been contracted since the 1960s at Vance Air Force Base,” Johnson said. “So half of those people on base are people who live and work here in the local community.”
Examples of the partnership include the Autry Technology Center aircraft mechanics course, in which graduates are guaranteed an interview with Amentum, which contracts hundreds of employees on base. Graduates of the program become aircraft mechanic helpers, with the potential to become full-time mechanics once certain skills checklists are completed.
A major benefit to Vance and other military installations was the leadership of Sen. Jim Inhofe, who for many years spearheaded efforts to make sure military bases in Oklahoma and the U.S. received enough funding and support. Inhofe retired after more than six decades in office, and his replacement, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, has pledged to keep the same attention kept on the military as Inhofe did.
Mullin, in attendance at the State of the Base address, said strong relationships between elected officials and military leaders helps ensure they are on the same page.
“What you guys do is remarkable,” Mullin said. “What I can do is carry that message back to Washington. Thank you for giving this opportunity. We have to have a long relationship where we are walking the same step. When you’re giving a message, I need to be saying the same stuff in D.C.”
Congressman Frank Lucas echoed the need to have the same mindset as Inhofe had to keep the relationship between the federal government and the military as strong as possible.
“This is kind of a special year for me in some ways. This will be the first time in 28 years that Sen. Mullin’s predecessor won’t be a part of the United States Senate,” Lucas said. “Jim Inhofe went to the Senate just a few months after I went to the House back in 1994. The relationship that we had together, which will continue with enthusiasm with Sen. Mullin, was really quite amazing. The important part is federal delegation working with the state delegation, working with the community together making sure that we have the resources that Vance Air Force Bases needs to fulfill its mission. That’s critically important.”
