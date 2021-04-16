ENID, Okla. — A program specifically designed for people with type 2 diabetes and their families, but open to anyone who would like to learn to eat healthier and increase their physical activity, has been slate by the Garfield County OSU Extension Center starting in May.
Joy Rhodes, Garfield County OSU Extension Educator, FCS, will teach the “Live well, Eat well, be Active with Diabetes” (LEAD) class starting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the Garfield County OSU Center, 316 East Oxford.
The LEAD class consists of four separate sessions that will include information on living well with diabetes, eating well with diabetes and being physically active with diabetes. In addition to May 4, classes will be held Tuesdays on May 11, 18 and 25. All classes will be 5:15-6:15 p.m.
A class fee of $30 covers all four sessions, a meal at each meeting as well as all handouts and recipes. The meal will consist of a snack, main dish, starchy side dish, vegetable and dessert, with a goal of 45-60 grams of carbohydrates total for the meal.
Those interested in attending should register by April 29, as space will be limited. For information or to enroll, contact the Garfield County OSU Extension Office, (580) 237-1228.
