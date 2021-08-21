Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.