ENID, Okla. — When Wesley Layton was first asked if he was interested in becoming a lieutenant with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, he said would do whatever was needed of him.
Having begun a career in law enforcement in 1988, Layton says he felt confident he could take on the role after former Lt. Ryan Fuxa was selected as the new undersheriff for Garfield County.
“I said, ‘I will fill any need you have if it’s within my abilities,’” Layton said. “Now I’m going to jump in the middle of it with both feet and see what I can tear up.”
As lieutenant, Layton said some of his duties and responsibilities include supervising Garfield County Court House and transport deputies, and he’ll be overseeing training and keeping deputies up-to-date on mandated training each year.
One of Layton’s goals is establishing the sheriff’s office as a regional training site.
“The bonus of that is hopefully we’ll be bringing in officers from all over the state, kind of exposing Enid to a little more of the world and them to Enid, and try to get some quality training here,” he said.
Another is giving deputies “broader spectrum of training.”
“I want to expose them to some of the advantages that I had with the departments I worked at, where I got to go to some of the specialized training,” Layton said. “If you educate your guys and you give them that training and the tools, you’re going to have a higher quality deputy out here working the streets and serving the community.”
Layton grew up in Perry, and both of his parents were in law enforcement careers. His mother Kathy worked as night dispatcher for Perry Police and Fire Departments, and his father Bill worked as a jailer and a reserve deputy for Noble County Sheriff’s Office.
He joined Perry Police Department as a reserve police officer in 1988, and in 1989, he became a full-time officer with the department.
During his time with PPD, Layton founded the department’s K9 Unit in 1991, and he trained, certified and handled K9 Harko for police patrol and drug interdiction operations.
In 2005, Layton went to work overseas as an explosive detector dog handler with Von Liche Kennels of Indiana. He remained overseas, spending eight years in Iraq as a dog handler.
He came back home in 2013 and went to work for Noble County Sheriff’s Office, being promoted to undersheriff in 2017. Layton lost the election for Noble County sheriff in 2020 before joining GCSO, a place he said he loves working at and a community he enjoys serving.
“I’m having a ball,” Layton said. “Enid is awesome. Garfield County is great, and so is everybody I’ve met. I love the community. ... I grew up in a little town — I like little towns.”
