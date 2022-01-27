Lawyers long critical of OSSAA planning to challenge lack of open-transfer change

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma’s new open-transfer law that went into effect earlier this month has rekindled a long-burning debate over OSSAA’s transfer eligibility system that’s played out in courts across the state for decades.

Kaleb Hennigh, a founding partner of the Enid law firm Ewbank & Hennigh, said the state’s new law — now allowing out-of-district students to transfer up to twice a year at any time during the school year — was an opportunity for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to adapt its policies to the new political climate.

Once Senate Bill 783 was signed into law last year, though, OSSAA announced that it would not be altering its policy requiring varsity student-athletes in 10th through 12th grades to sit out for a full year after transferring to another school district.

OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson said the organization has discussed possibly changing the rule with member school administrators at recent area meetings, but school districts agreed to keep the rule in place for now. Schools also were surveyed to determine any interest in making a change, Jackson told the News & Eagle last month.

Hennigh said he and other attorneys throughout the state have long taken issue with OSSAA’s eligibility process, which Hennigh said is arbitrary and “highly subjective” in deciding which student gets a hardship exemption and who does not.

“And that is the process we believe is flawed,” Hennigh told the News & Eagle last week. “That is the process the (state) Supreme Court, in my opinion, has said is flawed. And that is the process several district judges have said is flawed.”

Another Oklahoma attorney, Kevin Sain, said he intends to visit with legislators at the state Capitol on Thursday over Oklahoma’s open-transfer law and the state’s legal authority over the OSSAA, following precedent from two Oklahoma State Supreme Court decisions against the OSSAA from 2013 and 2014.

“(The OSSAA) are too tunnel-visioned in what they were doing 25 years ago,” Sain said Wednesday. “And that doesn’t work now.”

Under OSSAA’s Rule 8, varsity student-athletes must sit out one full school year from the date they first attended their new school if they’ve established previous athletic eligibility at a prior member school. The voluntary, nonprofit organization oversees and regulates secondary-school athletics and other extra-curricular competitions in Oklahoma, with 482 school districts paying for annual membership.

Students currently can apply for a hardship waiver from the year-long sit-out through their new school district, which OSSAA associate directors first approve or deny based on existing definitions of “hardships.”

+3 Fewer out-of-district transfer options likely for potential EPS elementary students All the grades at EPS’ secondary sites will be able to accept transfers from outside the school district, based on capacity limits soon required by state law. But newly reported transfer capacity limits at the elementary schools already show a solid majority of entire grades likely unable to take new transfer students once Enid's spring semester begins Jan. 5, 2022.

In 2019, Hennigh represented a Chisholm High School student who had transferred from Enid High School during his junior year. Without income from his grandfather, Damien Rieman’s grandmother had lost her Enid home, and he had to move in with his uncle, who had a home in the Chisholm school district.

EHS’ then-principal had told OSSAA that Rieman had been unduly influenced by his uncle to attend Chisholm to play football and track, so OSSAA denied Rieman’s hardship waiver request for his senior year.

“It wasn’t advice that forced (Rieman) to move,” however, Hennigh said. “He was forced to move because he lost his home.”

In November 2019, a Garfield County District Court judge upheld OSSAA’s ruling, keeping Rieman from playing football games for the rest of the season before his sit-out time expired in March 2020.

“They can’t tell us how much income a parent (or guardian) has to lose in order to justify a student not being able to transfer to another district,” Hennigh said. “They cannot identify or tell us specifically how much it takes. And that’s frustrating.”

While also representing clients, Hennigh and Sain help run the Facebook page “Citizens of Oklahoma Advocating for Change Within the OSSAA,” sharing updates on when children are denied from playing sports. (An open letter Hennigh wrote to the OSSAA posted on the Facebook page on Jan. 7 also was published as a guest column in the News & Eagle on Jan. 11.)

For around 30 years, the pro bono legal advocacy group, made up of four or five lawyers from around the state, has been challenging OSSAA’s eligibility rules in district courts across the state.

These lawsuits often involve petitioning a district court for an injunction against OSSAA, following the organization’s own multi-step appeals process. Hennigh said many of these students playing sports don’t intend to make it a career or continue to play in college.

Sain said studies show being part of a sports team or extra-curricular group increases a student’s chance of graduating high school.

The Idabel-based attorney said he’s represented nearly a dozen students seeking legal relief from waiver denials for the last 14 years.

“It’s a cottage industry that got out of hand, and nobody seems to know how to stop it,” Sain said. “And no one should have that kind of power over the children of Oklahoma.”

About 50% of students who applied for a hardship waiver were denied an exemption in 2020, according to the appeals records acquired by the legal advocacy group.

In 2020, 224 student-athletes who transferred to other districts had to sit out for the entire school year, 56 of whom appealed to the OSSAA’s Intermediate Appeals Panel after directors denied waivers, according to voting records provided by the legal group.

Nine of those appeals were granted, while 17 of the remaining denials appealed to the full Board — four were then granted the right to play.

The advocacy attorneys were able to get eligibility for the five of the 13 whose denials remained, having filed injunctions against OSSAA in district courts across the state.

Sain quote “(The OSSAA) are too tunnel-visioned in what they were doing 20 years ago. And that doesn’t work now.” ~ attorney Kevin Sain

During an unsuccessful lawsuit Sain had filed in 2020 on behalf of a student in Logan County, OSSAA claimed the lawyers’ group has filed lawsuits in order to harass the organization to cause a change to eligibility rules — instead, according to a filing, “… not because OSSAA has enforced those rules in this matter in an arbitrary, capricious or unreasonable manner.”

OSSAA officials weren’t able to be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.

In another case Sain represented in McClain County, a senior at Blanchard High School was denied a hardship waiver to play basketball and volleyball in 2020 after she transferred for her junior year from nearby Newcastle High School in Central Oklahoma.

During her sophomore year, Reagan Fox had experienced intense bullying from the parents of a teammate, having been verbally attacked at a game in January 2020, according to an initial court petition seeking injunctive relief against OSSAA’s denial.

After the game, during a meeting in the coach’s office, the couple reportedly started again verbally harassing Reagan, which warranted police coming to the scene and an incident report being filed, according to the petition.

Coupled with the COVID pandemic that began soon after in March, her mother, Courtney Fox, said, “And that moment, I just knew we were done, we have to move on.”

Fox said the family and OSSAA received letters from Reagan’s principal, coach and school counselor all supporting the transfer.

“I felt like everything was just a perfect puzzle,” she said. “Everybody thought it was good for her to go — most importantly her parents. We knew she didn’t need to be in that situation.”

OSSAA denied the waiver, though, with directors and board members stating they didn’t think the bullying was significant enough. Sain said the hardship rule didn’t say there were degrees in how bad bullying has to be, though.

“The problem when you move the target — and that’s exactly what the OSSAA does — nobody can know how to hit the target if you don’t tell anyone,” he said.

Shortly after the first November hearing, the courthouse was shut due to COVID, and the issue was left hanging until January the next year.

Even though the judge ruled in Reagan’s favor to grant temporary injunctive relief, Fox said her daughter ended up missing 17 or 18 basketball games, since her first game was Dec. 4.

Reagan, now a senior, is now committed to attending Abilene Christian University, where she’ll be playing basketball next year.

“It basically took her entire junior year away from her,” Fox said about the dispute. “Because it’s very traumatic and upsetting. It was absolutely devastating for her.”

Sain said the case lasted longer than expected because of the pandemic. As the coronavirus shuttered schools for the rest of the school year and playing seasons were cut short, the OSSAA didn’t change its eligibility rules then, either.

“These kids shouldn’t suffer because of a worldwide pandemic that’s affected adults,” Sain said.