SHAWNEE, Okla. — Pottawatomie County jail officials apparently defied state laws and a judge’s order when they concealed information on the deaths of seven vulnerable detainees.
All seven people arrived at the jail with medical and mental health or substance use complications that required care. None of them made it home alive. Most of their families still don’t know why.
An Oklahoma Watch investigation found that the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center withheld public records and defied court orders to produce them. It ignored families’ requests for medical records. And it reported only two of the deaths to state regulators — all under the charge of jail director Breonna Thompson, better known by her middle name, Rochelle.
“When you take the least of us and you treat them with this kind of disrespect to the point that it leads to their demise, that’s just inhumane,” said attorney Ronald “Skip” Kelly, who is suing the jail on behalf of one of the families. “I have never experienced the kind of ruthless disrespect to families that I’ve seen from this jail, refusing to give them any information. If there was ever a jail that needs to be under investigation by the U.S. justice department, it’s that one.”
Unexplained bruises, broken ribs
When Shelly Cailler arrived at St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee on July 10, 2021, her wife, Kellie Wright, was on life support. Wright had five broken ribs and was covered in bruises Cailler had never seen before.
A doctor told Cailler that Wright was brain dead after she went into cardiac arrest three or four times in the ambulance that delivered her from the Pottawatomie County jail. Cailler’s mind flooded with questions: Why was she in jail? What caused the bruises and broken bones? How could this happen?
Wright was education chair for Oklahoma Society of Accountants, which held its annual conference that weekend at Grand Casino Hotel and Resort in Shawnee. That’s where she experienced a mental health emergency that led to her arrest and, ultimately, her death. Wright, 50, had a history of alcohol abuse, hypertension, depression and was treated for an episode of delirium in 2020. The episode “was a pandemic thing,” Cailler said.
Wright had been stable for nearly a year.
After Wright’s death, Cailler pleaded for medical records, video footage, incident reports, anything that would fill the gaps in her wife’s final hours. But the jail refused or ignored her calls.
Two years later, Cailler still doesn’t have the answers.
In July, Cailler sued the jail in search of information. She alleged in the lawsuit that jailers ignored signs of Wright’s mental health crisis and failed to provide treatment or even assess Wright’s condition; instead, Cailler said, they let her languish in a cell. A Tulsa judge ordered the jail to release video, medical records and other documentation of Wright’s detention by Aug. 5. No records were released. Cailler’s attorney, Dan Smolen, said it’s likely the jail will appeal the decision.
“We deserve to know what happened to her,” Cailler said. “She wasn’t no one. She was someone to us and we’re going to make them answer for what happened to her.”
Wright’s family isn’t the only one demanding answers from the Pottawatomie County jail. It took four years and a federal appellate court ruling to pry free the video of jailers’ struggle with another detainee, Ronald Given, that led to his death.
Although Given’s family members finally have some answers, they still seek justice. No one was charged in his death. Cailler, and Russell Gage, whose father died after being beaten by his cellmate, have neither.
Details about how other detainees died and what role the jail played are scarce. Oklahoma Watch reviewed hundreds of pages of documents from arresting police departments, the state Health Department and the medical examiner. Here’s what was found:
• Stacey Garrett, 39, died at a hospital of a rare stroke in 2018, according to a report by a state medical examiner. The autopsy report listed substance use as a contributing factor and could not determine if her death was natural, accidental or intentional.
• Michael Morton’s death was reported to the state Health Department. Jailers found Morton, 67, not breathing and without a pulse on the floor of a cell in 2018, according to the Health Department report. He died of a heart attack, according to an autopsy report, which cited a seizure disorder as a contributing factor. Morton’s siblings said he struggled with mental illness.
• Ronald Given, 42, had a history of alcohol abuse. He died at a hospital in 2019 one week after an altercation with jailers that began while Given was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a report by a medical examiner who ruled his death a homicide.
• Kellie Wright, 50, died the day after she was booked into jail in 2021 from a brain injury caused by cardiac arrest, according to a medical examiner’s report, which cites hypertension and alcohol use as contributing factors.
• Cindy Salazar’s death was reported to the state Health Department. Salazar, 39, died at a hospital in 2021 after her cellmates told detention officers she was having seizures, according to the Health Department report. She was being held for the U.S. Marshals Service.
• Jerry Gage, 78, had trouble breathing, had hypertension and gastrointestinal complications. He died at a hospital after being beaten by his cellmate in 2022, according to a medical examiner’s report that ruled his death a homicide.
• Carrie Stewart, 48, died at a hospital from infections caused by intravenous drug use in 2022, according to a medical examiner’s report.
Pottawatomie County prosecutor Adam Panter’s investigators are reviewing Given’s death to determine whether any jailers will be charged, he said. Gage’s cellmate was charged with murder. He was found incompetent to stand trial and remains incarcerated at the Pottawatomie County jail where he is receiving treatment, according to the jail’s website and court documents.
Lethal consequences
About 30 miles east of Oklahoma City, the jail, which can house up to 366 people, sits south of I-40 in Shawnee. This summer, Red Rock Behavioral Health Services opened an urgent care center aimed at meeting the needs of small-town Oklahoma where long commutes hinder mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Like those who died in Pottawatomie County, people often arrive in jails with untreated physical and mental health conditions worsened by incarceration, according to a 2019 report from the Prison Policy Initiative, a nonprofit that studies mass incarceration.
“Even a few days in jail can be especially devastating for people with serious mental health and medical needs, as they are cut off from their medications, support systems, and regular healthcare providers,” researchers found. “Jailing people with serious mental illness and substance use disorders has lethal consequences.”
According to the nonprofit, Oklahoma jails admit about 96,000 people each year, many in the midst of a mental health crisis or substance use withdrawals. That was the case for Morton, Given, Wright and Gage.
People behind bars are disproportionately poor and reliant on social services for medical and mental healthcare. In November, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a federal investigation to determine whether those services are adequate in Oklahoma. Sheriffs across the state have pointed to their jails as evidence they’re not, calling them de facto mental health hospitals that are underfunded and ill-equipped to care for detainees who often need treatment, not incarceration.
Jeff Dismukes, who recently retired from Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse and now runs a nonprofit that supports people with mood disorders, agreed. He said in order to create solutions, we need to examine why they ended up there, whether police were needed and what could be done to prevent the crisis that triggered their emergency.
“We aren’t treating people like people,” Dismukes said. “We aren’t understanding that these are our friends and neighbors. These are people in the community who deserve opportunities to be productive members of our society, but we’re labeling them as something different and depriving them of the care they need.”
Ben Crooks, outgoing administrator of Garfield County Detention Facility, said the facility contracts with Advanced Correctional Healthcare for health care services. There are three nurses on staff, one RN and two LPNs, with two working each day. There also is a nurse practitioner who comes once a week for sick calls, and a doctor who oversees the nurse practitioner.
With respect to mental health services, he said the jail has a mental health counselor and a case manager who work with inmates.
Statewide, Crooks said, mental health care in jails is “a huge issue,” but a lack of funding hinders what can be done.
Deaths not reported
When a detainee dies, jails are required to report the death to the State Health Department’s jail division, which triggers a safety inspection. An inspection was not conducted after Wright died because her death wasn’t reported. Neither was Garrett’s, Given’s, Gage’s or Stewart’s.
“The (Health) Department shall be notified no later than the next working day if any of the following incidents occur,” the law states. Five incidents are listed, the last of which is death.
State Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, said some argue that jails don’t need to report the death of a detainee who dies somewhere outside of a detention facility, such as a hospital. The language needs to be clarified, he said.
Consequences for violations are rare, placing the burden on lawyers to hold jails accountable, said Kelly, who represents Gage’s family.
“Jails don’t feel like they have to answer to anyone because there aren’t any impacts so why would they change anything?” Kelly said. “Somebody has to stand up to them or nothing is going to change.”
Eva Kopaddy, Given’s aunt, is suing the jail trust, jail employees and police who arrested Given at a hospital where they had taken him for a mental health evaluation. While Given was waiting for a treatment bed to become available he began hallucinating and pushed an officer who arrested him for assaulting an officer and took him to jail where he was restrained by jailers.
For four years, the family fought for video footage showing what happened to Given in the jail’s care. The video of Given’s altercation was released in January after an appellate court judge affirmed a ruling in favor of The Frontier, which sued to obtain the video.
Panter, the county’s prosecutor who was elected in November after the deaths occurred, said in an emailed statement that his office will investigate the unreported jail deaths.
“Information provided to my office by Oklahoma Watch concerning multiple deaths at the Pottawatomie County Safety Center from 2018-2022 raises obvious concerns,” Panter wrote. “Due to potential litigation, I cannot comment on the facts of the alleged incidents. But I can affirm that the allegations are taken seriously and will be investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agencies.”
