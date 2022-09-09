State Reps. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, and Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, are among a group of lawmakers who want the State Department of Education and State Board of Education to investigate whether a former Norman teacher willingly broke a state law.
Summer Boismier, a former English teacher at Norman High School, quit her job after she put butcher paper over her cabinet of books with the words “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” written on it. She also posted a QR code to Brooklyn Public Library in New York for her students. That library system has made the QR code available to classrooms in the wake of what it characterized as state legislatures pushing to ban certain books from schools.
The lawmakers want state education leaders to determine if Boismier violated the provisions under House Bill 1775, which prohibits Oklahoma public school teachers from teaching anything that makes a student “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” because of their race or sex.
Boismier said she decided to quit after school administration spoke to her after a complaint from a parent claimed she had made political statements in the classroom and used her classroom “to make a political display expressing those opinions,” according to a prepared statement from NPS spokesperson Wes Moody.
Boismier also said she believed she couldn’t teach English fully with the restrictions imposed by HB 1775. She also said conversations that involve racial minorities and LGBTQ people — groups that have traditionally been discriminated against — are inherently uncomfortable.
“Those conversations are supposed to be difficult. They’re supposed to elicit discomfort, because those are dark moments in our nation’s history and our nation’s present that we can’t change if we don’t address,” she said.
Boismier said she would “do it again in a heartbeat.”
The group of lawmakers want an investigation into the situation.
"We have a teacher who in her own words said she violated the law and claimed to be a 'walking HB 1775 violation' and 'would do it again in a heartbeat. No regrets. Would do it again. Will do it again,'" the lawmakers said in an emailed statement released Friday. “It is incumbent upon the State Department of Education to place this matter on the State Board of Education's agenda to determine whether any violations of law actually occurred, and if they did, discuss whether this teacher's certification should be revoked.
“Oklahoma parents are not interested in having teachers’ personal political beliefs forced upon their children,” the group stated. “They simply want their children to receive a quality education and to keep politics out of the classroom. Teachers who willingly and repeatedly break the law have no place in our schools.”
The group of lawmakers also includes Reps. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle; Tom Gann, R-Inola; Jim Grego, R-Wilburton; Jim Olsen, R-Roland; Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany; Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville; Kevin West, R-Moore; Rick West, R-Heavener; Danny Williams, R-Seminole; and Sens. George Burns, R-Pollard; Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain; and Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa.
