OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers want to put guardrails on the state superintendent in an effort to ensure that he can’t unilaterally decide to make good on campaign promises to reject federal education funding.
Republican lawmakers took the unusual step of adding a provision into this year’s public education funding measure that bars the State Department of Education — and Superintendent Ryan Walters — from declining any federal grants that have been previously accepted without first obtaining agreement from Senate and House leaders.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the provision in Senate Bill 36 is necessary because the SDE has not provided “a complete and concise list” of the grants they plan to apply for or a list of those that they will not.
He said it is designed “to encourage” education officials to seek those federal grant funds “so that we don’t end up with any funding holes within the education budget at the local school district level.”
McCall said he’s heard from multiple school districts concerned that Walters’ administration can’t give them “certainty” that SDE is going to apply for the funding that they rely. In 2022 — before Walters took office — the SDE applied for and received $270 million in federal grants.
“Ultimately, the superintendent of education just needs to be deliberate and transparent on what he’s going to pursue and what he’s not,” McCall said.
Walters has faced pointed questions and scrutiny in recent weeks about whether his agency has been applying for hundreds of millions in federal grants. The scrutiny comes after he said on the campaign trail last fall that it may be time to start rejecting dollars tied to requirements about what must be taught or federal testing mandates.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said in recent weeks that they can’t get a clear answer about what, if any, federal funding Walters plans to reject.
On average, federal funding makes up nearly 10% of the total current revenue for Oklahoma school districts. It funds day-to-day operations such as personnel who help with federally funded programs for reading assistance, special education and child nutrition. Federal funds also help districts located on federal or tribal lands offset their diminished local tax base.
Walters refused multiple interview requests last week to discuss his plans for federal funding and grants. He also did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Walters’ spokesman though sent CNHI Oklahoma a spreadsheet indicating that the SDE is currently pursuing about $187.6 million in federal grants. Those include over $181.8 million in Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) grants, $2 million to prevent school violence and $3.75 million to pay for a statewide data system.
At a State Board of Education meeting last week, Walters said he wanted to address “what a distraction this nonsense has been.” He said people are intentionally lying about the SDE’s federal grant work.
He said the state is on track to receive its Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and IDEA funding, and said there’s “no indication” that any of the federal funding is in jeopardy.
ESEA funding benefits districts that serve low-income students and helps pay for textbooks and library books, special education programs and to help state education agencies boost educational outcomes. IDEA funding allows districts to provide special education services for children with disabilities.
Walters said people are trying to “undermine” his administration and “distract and deter our efforts to champion parents, teachers and kids.”
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said Moore Public Schools stands to lose as much as $9 million if the State Department of Education doesn’t apply for competitive grants.
He acknowledged Tuesday that the State Department of Education has recently applied for nearly $182 million in grants, but said Walters still refuses to say whether he’ll apply for the remaining $90 to $100 million.
McBride said while some grants won’t be up for renewal for two or three more years, lawmakers want guarantees that Walters plans to continue to apply for recurring grants, like ESEA and IDEA.
“Our job is to make sure that education is funded properly … and I want to bring our tax dollars back home that belong in education,” McBride said. “We paid those taxes. They need to come back to our districts.”
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, though questioned the timing of the measure.
“It could have the appearance that this aimed at a certain individual,” he said.
He also questioned the legality and constitutionality of the Legislature attempting to put restrictions on the State Department of Education’s grant processes.
State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, said Walters won the superintendent election by a large margin last year.
“I think that vote indicates to me (that we’ve) gotta give this guy a chance,” Gann said. “He’s been in office five months. Let’s stop the rhetoric and let the man do his job and let the voters decide to take him out if they want to.”
State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said though that anyone who believes Walters is going to “apply for woke federal grants,” doesn’t know the superintendent.
“If you do know this state superintendent, then you do not want to give him unfettered access to billions of dollars in education appropriations, which is what we will do if we do not pass this limits bill,” he said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has until Thursday to decide whether the measure will become law.
