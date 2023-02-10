OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s state superintendent Friday unveiled a proposed policy that would ban school libraries from “making pornographic materials or sexualized content available to minors.”
The proposed rule requires school districts to "annually report a list of books and other materials available in their school libraries either through a public online catalog or through a list reported" to the State Department of Education. Every school district also must have written policy to review library materials and to respond to complaints.
The rule requires the State Board of Education "to lower the accreditation status of any school district found in willful noncompliance.”
Lawmakers quickly pushed back on Superintendent Ryan Walters’ proposed policy, arguing that Oklahoma school libraries don’t have pornography on their shelves. They said his effort seems like an attempt to usurp local and legislative control in an area that’s already been addressed legislatively.
A spokesman for Walters didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but the Republican superintendent Tuesday released a video citing an apparently false Twitter claim alleging Oklahoma City Public Schools has a book called “Let’s Talk About It” in one of its high school libraries.
Walters said the book is “grossly inappropriate” and said it contains “explicit conversations” about using sex toys and encourages going online to talk about sex.
“There is no reason our kids should have access to this inside our schools,” he said.
Oklahoma City Public Schools swiftly refuted the claim and said the book is not available to students through its digital or physical library at any district school.
Walters, however, pledged to hold accountable districts that provide access to those types of materials. He said parents have shared their concerns “about this graphic sexual material that is being given over to their kids,” and vowed it will stop.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said it’s clear Walters “doesn’t know what he’s doing” and is “completely stuck in campaign mode.”
He said this is the perfect example of Walters “jumping the gun” on a non-issue that could have been easily cleared up with just a “little bit of digging.”
“It’s just something that he’s trying to make an issue,” Rosecrants said. “And then the rule itself, that’s crazy. That is flat out crazy. He’s acting like he’s some kind of education dictator that can go around the Legislature and just ignore (local) superintendents. That’s not the way it works.”
He questioned who is going to determine what material is “pornographic,” particularly when it comes to something as high stakes as a district losing its accreditation. Losing accreditation could ultimately force district closures.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said nearly every local school district already has a policy or process in place to review materials that community members find objectionable, so he doesn’t know what Walters is trying to accomplish with the rule.
“I don’t know if this is just overreach in his area or just looking for something to do since he doesn’t know how to govern the State Department of Education or how to do anything else as far as policy stuff goes,” Pemberton said.
He said he’s not aware of any schools in his area that have pornographic materials on their shelves, though he noted that there have been reported incidents in the state where someone stumbled onto an objectionable book, particularly in the era of electronic libraries that have large groups of books added via the internet.
“Maybe someone’s missed something here or there, but as far as widespread or intentionally having obscene or pornographic types of materials in their libraries, I’ve not seen that take place,” he said.
Pemberton said there’s also been state legislation in the past two years to ensure obscene materials are not available, and librarians and school districts already must check their libraries to make sure those things aren’t available.
Legislators don’t “want more mandates on the schools if we’re already doing these things now,” he said.
“I would think that would be something that needs to be looked at legislatively as opposed to just being an edict or a rule coming out of the State Department of Education, especially when it’s open-ended as it is,” he said. “I think it’d be something that the Legislature needs to look at and be able to put our stamp on.”
Public comment on the proposed rule will be accepted from Feb. 15 through March 17, and oral comments may be made at a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. March 17 at the State Department of Education building.
