OKLAHOMA CITY — House and Senate Republican leaders said Tuesday that cuts to the state’s grocery and income tax rates are unlikely this year, despite continued pressure from the governor.
Lawmakers instead plan to focus on eliminating the state’s franchise tax that businesses pay, and making adjustments to the so-called “marriage penalty” tax.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who helped craft the budget agreement for the Senate, said he is not expecting any cuts to income or grocery tax rates.
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, an author in the House version, said he’d “be pretty surprised” to see a last-minute agreement on those two taxes.
“We have to have agreement between everybody in the Legislature, the House and the Senate, and that agreement doesn’t exist right now,” he said.
There is legislative agreement on cuts to the other two taxes.
House Bill 1040 would “fix” what’s commonly referred to as “the income tax marriage penalty” for filers in the top two income tax rate brackets. It increases the income amount subject to the state’s 3.75% personal income tax bracket for joint filers from $2,400 to $4,600, according to a legislative budget analysis. That adjustment is expected to cost state coffers about $20.6 million a year.
House Bill 1039, meanwhile, eliminates the franchise tax levied on all Oklahoma corporations. That is expected to cost $55.1 million a year.
For months, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has unsuccessfully pressed legislators for a series of tax cuts. At one point this session, he became so frustrated by the lack of action on his tax and education priorities that he vetoed 20 fellow Republicans’ bills.
“Gov. Stitt has been very clear—there has never been a better time to deliver tax cuts to Oklahomans,” said Kate Vesper, a Stitt spokeswoman, on Tuesday. “While Oklahomans struggle with record-high inflation caused by the Biden administration, our state is sitting on a historic savings account; we need to return that money to the taxpayers.”
Stitt has argued Oklahoma is one of only 13 states that still taxes groceries, and does so at one of the highest rates. The tax is regressive in that it harms people who earn less because they have to spend a higher percentage of their income on groceries.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle though expressed fears that income and grocery tax cuts could leave Oklahoma in a precarious financial position when — not if — Oklahoma has another economic downturn. A few years ago, the state grappled with a $1.3 billion shortfall.
“I have heard enough about there will be economic downturn at some point from the chairman and others in the room, and I find it interesting that they would want to try to do another quarter of a percent tax cut, because at the end of the day for the average Oklahoma family, that’s not a bunch of money stretched out over a year, but all put together, for the state, it could really be invested in one of the myriad areas where we have underfunded or defunded over the last decade,” said state Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City.
Under Oklahoma law, the vote to cut taxes is 51, but the vote needed to raise them is three-quarters.
Bennett said he was in the Legislature several years ago when lawmakers had to raise taxes to make ends meet during a bad budget year. He most of the members who navigated that session are “wary” of being placed in that same difficult position.
But many new members want to be able to go home and say they cut taxes, Bennett said.
He also questioned how many average Oklahoma families have seen a noticeable difference in their incomes based on the quarter percent income tax cut that recently went into effect.
State Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, said he’s glad income tax cuts are not included in the overall budget. He said his Payne County constituents are worried about the long-term impact those cuts would have on the budget, should there be a downturn in the economy. Income tax cuts also typically benefit the wealthy.
“If we make too many tax cuts, it’s going to be really hard in a downturn economy,” Talley said. “It’s going to be hard to come back and add a tax onto people.”
Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the House has passed multiple bills that would have provided tax cuts and inflation relief for Oklahomans.
“The House believes that with record levels of state savings, now is the right time to deliver this relief to Oklahomans,” he said. “Unfortunately, our colleagues in the Senate see things differently. The House will continue to support meaningful tax relief for the citizens of Oklahoma next session, as we have the past three years.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
