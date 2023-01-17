OKLAHOMA CITY — A state lawmaker wants to require all passengers riding in motor vehicles to wear a seat belt, and also fix a state law that removed the requirement that children be buckled up.
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said Senate Bill 106 and Senate Bill 164 both likely will be tough sells when the Legislature convenes next month, but said Oklahoma has the highest accident fatality rate in the country, and she believes that’s related to Oklahoma’s seat belt laws.
Oklahoma law requires all front-seat occupants to be buckled up, but starting at age 8 it’s optional for backseat passengers. Hicks said SB 106 would require all passengers to wear seat belts. SB 164 would require all children, including those 8 and older, to be buckled up.
She said she’s unsuccessfully run similar legislation for five years.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that 32 states require adult rear-seat passengers to wear seat belts. Hicks said Oklahoma is the only state that doesn’t require all children to be buckled up while riding in the back seat.
Seat belts save lives, she said.
“One of the biggest opportunities we have is to continue to educate the public on why it’s so important to wear your seat belt,” she said. “Regardless of whether a law passes or not, I think it’s incredibly important that the public is still paying attention to road safety and realizing that they can do their part to keep their family safe.”
State Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, said he’s tried running legislation that would have required children to be buckled up for at least three years, but all his bills stalled.
“Republicans believe that it is a government overreach to require kids to be buckled up,” Ford said.
He said Oklahoma used to require all children to wear seat belts, but in 2016, legislators revamped the law in an effort to improve infant and car seat restraint laws. Somehow, Ford said, legislators “inadvertently forgot” to add back in the section requiring children 8 and older to wear a seat belt.
A former law enforcement official for than two decades, Ford has been trying to close the loophole since he was elected a year later.
Ford said he used to work accidents involving children who were unrestrained. He also remembers an accident where two children, who were wearing seat belts in the back seat, survived. Their parents, who were not buckled, died.
“I’ve seen kids just mutilated, too, by not being buckled up,” he said. “And so, it’s just a shame we can’t get it passed.”
Between 2017 and 2021, 33 unrestrained children 12 and under died in crashes, Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported Tuesday.
Ford said previously support was largely divided between urban and rural communities. Rural lawmakers feared that county sheriffs would sit out on dirt roads and look for parents crossing from pasture to pasture. Kids often ride unbuckled in order to jump out and open gates for their parents.
“I tried to explain to them that there’s no county sheriff that has the time just to sit out on a county road, a dirt road looking for someone,” he said.
Ford said he plans to run similar legislation again, but is taking a year off. However, he said he’ll consider authoring Hicks’ measure if she can get it through the Senate.
