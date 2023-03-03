GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies are joining to educate community members about the dangers of fentanyl.
Garfield County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Grant County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, are wanting to to this due to seeing an increase in the amount of fentanyl being recovered at the scenes of recent suspected overdoses in the respective counties, according to a press release from Garfield County Sheriff Cory S. Rink.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can exist in various forms, such as a powder, a tablet, a capsule, a solution or rocks. Although medically prescribed fentanyl has a legitimate purpose, the release states that illicit fentanyl produced in unregulated and uncontrolled clandestine laboratories can be deadly.
According to GCSO, illicit fentanyl production is not regulated; therefore, no standards are in production. Because of this, concentration of the drug — even within the same lot — can vary widely, which causes concern since as little as two milligrams (which is less than two grains of table salt) of fentanyl can be fatal.
Drug traffickers often will try to disguise fentanyl as legitimate prescription pills to reduce detection by law enforcement, according to the release, but officers also are recovering fentanyl in a powder form.
The powder form is more dangerous, law enforcement said, since it can easily aerosol if disturbed and, when inhaled, is rapidly absorbed into the body.
GCSO urges the public to be cautious of unknown or unlabeled powders, solutions or rocks, as well as pills or capsules that may resemble actual medications, but their origin is not certain. For the latter, consider these questions:
• Did it come from a pharmacy?
• Is it properly packaged/labeled?
• Is there a medical prescription associated to it?
If the answer is no, do not touch it.
Individuals experiencing fentanyl poisoning may exhibit one or more of the following: drowsiness or unresponsiveness; constricted or pinpoint pupils; and slow or no breathing.
According to an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics fact sheet, most of the illegal fentanyl is produced in China and then sold in Mexico. It then is brought across the border into the United States.
If these signs are observed, emergency medical services should be contacted by calling 911, and a description of the circumstances should be provided, GCSO said in the release.
