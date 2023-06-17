Enid News & Eagle
LAVERNE, Okla. — A 38-year-old Laverne man was killed Saturday after a one-vehicle accident at 9:55 a.m. four miles west of this Harper County town, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Travis Jay Mulberry was flown to OU Medical Center, where he died of injuries sustained when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving south on Oklahoma 149 left the roadway for an unknown reason, according to the OHP report. Mulberry overcorrected, and the pickup departed the roadway to the left, striking a barbed wire fence and rolling 1.5 times before coming to rest on its top. Mulberry was ejected, landing 7 feet from the vehicle, according to the OHP.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation and the condition of the driver was not known, the report states. A seat belt was equipped but not in use, according to the report.
