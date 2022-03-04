March 4-10
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Oklahoma!', 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma Bible Academy, 5913 W. Chestnut. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. Purchase at EventBrite, by calling OBA at (580) 242-4104, or at the door.
EVENT [Friday]
Museum After Dark: Lantern Tours, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Groups will start every 20 minutes. Participation is on first come, first served basis and available with regular museum admission. For more information, and pricing, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/481900933611834.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Festival of Flavor, 6-7:30 p.m., Prairie View Elementary School, 4700 W. Willow. An event/fundraiser highlighting local restaurants and favorite menu items. Tickets are $25 each and available from any Rotary Club member. For more info, call (580) 616-7369.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
March 11-17
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Enid Coin Club's 45th Annual Coin, Token & Paper Money Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building, 318 E. Oxford. Admission is free. There will be hourly door prizes. For more information, call (580) 747-8661 or (580) 747-8662.
EVENT [Saturday]
Nerf Wars, 2-4 p.m., Champion Park, 740 N. 10th. Free for all. Participants are asked to bring their own gear including safety classes. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Joe Hopkins & Drivin South Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. There is a $10 cover charge. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
March 18-24
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Ultimate Challenge Xtreme Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID, or at the box office.
EVENT [Monday]
Carden International Circus, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. General admission is $20, with spectacular reserved seating $26 and ringmaster seating $35. Tickets can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID, or at the box office.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
