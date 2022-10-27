OKLAHOMA CITY — An effort by U.S. Sen. James Lankford to repeal part of a new law that’s supposed to give senior citizens relief on prescription drug costs is garnering outrage and concern in his home state.
The Oklahoma Republican has co-authored the Protecting Drug Innovation Act, which would:
• Strip Medicare of the power to negotiate drug prices.
• Eliminate a $2,000 out-of-pocket cost cap set to take effect in 2025 for senior citizens who elect to participate in the Medicare Part D program. There’s no existing cap, and 1.2 million enrollees spent more than $2,000 in 2019, according to the AARP.
• Repeal a provision that penalizes drug companies for increasing prices faster than inflation rates in an effort to provide relief for seniors’ drug plan premiums and cost sharing.
The three provisions were Democratic priorities in the Inflation Reduction Act, but experts say there was broad bipartisan support among American adults for capping and negotiating drug costs.
Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma state director, said a lot of drug innovation is made in the United States at taxpayer expense, yet Americans are paying three times more than other countries for the same prescription drugs.
He said Americans are “outraged” and feel it’s not right that they have to pay more than any other country in the world. The AARP has been fighting to restore Medicare’s right to negotiate drug prices since 2003, when the federal government prohibited the practice, he said. It also supports out-of-pocket caps for seniors.
“Obviously controlling the high cost of prescription drugs is a top priority for the AARP,” Voskuhl said. “And we feel like these provisions are going to go a long way in addressing the high cost of prescription drugs. It’s an access issue, and people are making decisions whether they can afford prescription drugs or buying food or paying their utility bills. That’s a tough decision people have to make around the dinner table.”
Voskuhl said supporting new drug innovation is important, but if senior citizens can’t afford their prescription drugs because of high costs, that’s a problem.
In a statement Thursday, Lankford defended his measure, saying “it is an easy political shot” to say that anyone who does not believe in government price controls for drugs must support high drug prices, but that ignores the real-life consequences of price controls.
“The price of milk and eggs is also way too high right now, but does anyone think that the price and supply of milk and eggs would be better if the government ran the operation and set the prices?” he asked.
Lankford said the price control provisions don’t take effect until 2027 and give the authority to the U.S. president to select the final price on drugs. If a company disagrees, the president can raise taxes on the company to 95%, “effectively killing the company.”
He said the threat of a 95% tax rate forces pharmaceutical companies to obey the government and puts politics into drug prices and will “create a rush to attack companies that do not have political favor.”
“People hate paying high prices for drugs, but they are very grateful for the remarkable innovation that has led to treatments for millions of Americans and billions of people around the world with cancer, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and countless other diseases,” Lankford said. “Without question, drug price controls will crush drug companies that the government doesn’t like and will discourage large-scale private investment in drug innovation, leading to fewer cures, fewer drug options and limiting drug access for senior adults on Medicare.”
Lankford said the price of prescription drugs must be lowered, but the best way to do that is by increasing competition by allowing existing low-cost drugs like generics to more easily get into the hands of patients, not through “overreaching government mandates.”
“Working to decrease drug prices shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” he said. “It’s a goal we all share, but the way we solve the problem matters. Unintended consequences in drug availability will matter to the people who no longer can access the treatment of their doctor’s choice.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said in a late September news release that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected the price control provisions would lead to 15 fewer lifesaving drugs over 30 years, which would result in 1.9 million losing a decade of life over the same period.
But Kyle Clark, of Enid, said this is not a partisan issue. Senior citizens have been waiting a long time for Medicare to be able to negotiate drug costs in a way similar to what countries in Europe have done for over a decade, which has resulted in more affordable drug costs for seniors living overseas, he said.
Clark, who is retired, said it’s “insane” that Medicare isn’t already allowed to negotiate drug costs because doing so would cut costs for senior citizens. He said he doesn’t understand why Lankford would want to “overturn all cost saving measures” for seniors. He’s tried, but hasn’t been able to get any additional answers from Lankford's Oklahoma office.
“He’s actually stating there that if we don’t just flood these big pharma (companies) with billions of dollars of profits, just insane profits, they don’t have enough intelligence in their boardroom and in their accounting departments and the various departments to figure out their own costs,” Clark said. “So that if we don’t flood them with money, they won’t have enough money to innovate new drugs."
Clark argues that the pharmaceutical industry will be fine without billions of dollars in subsidies being paid by senior citizens. Many senior citizens on Medicare are having to choose between accessing their lifesaving drugs and feeding themselves, he said.
He said he worries that if Republicans win Congress next month, they’ll immediately move to eliminate the new provisions that would have greatly benefited senior citizens like him.
