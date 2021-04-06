Wind, tribes and election security — Lankford talks issues during visit to Enid

U.S. Sen. James Lankford

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., will be the guest speaker at Garfield County Republican Women’s regular meeting Friday.

Lankford will speak to the group about issues going on in the nation’s capital at 11:15 a.m. in the Enid YWCA conference room, with a question-and-answer period following.

The meeting is open to the public. A lunch will be served following the presentation.

Reservations for lunch can be made by contacting a GCRW member.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you