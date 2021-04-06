ENID, Okla. — U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., will be the guest speaker at Garfield County Republican Women’s regular meeting Friday.
Lankford will speak to the group about issues going on in the nation’s capital at 11:15 a.m. in the Enid YWCA conference room, with a question-and-answer period following.
The meeting is open to the public. A lunch will be served following the presentation.
Reservations for lunch can be made by contacting a GCRW member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.