ENID, Okla. — U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., held a virtual interview with reporters this week to discuss the National Defense Authorization Act that passed the House in July.
The act is named the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, in honor of the retiring senator from Oklahoma. Lankford thanked Inhofe for having been such a strong proponent of military affairs, as well as for having been the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The NDAA deals with the national defense strategy for 2023 as well as the coming years. Lankford said the budget was increased from what the Biden administration had proposed.
“There’s a 4.6% increase over what the Biden budget proposal was on this,” Lankford said. “We felt like the Biden budget was not close to what was needed for national defense, including a 4.6% increase on military pay and civilian pay.”
Also included in the NDAA are changes to impact funding, which will go to help schools in locations with a military base that have experienced a loss in tax revenue, with funding helping to offset those losses. There also was additional funding added to help get various projects back on track at Tinker Air Force Base, Lankford said.
There also was language added that would eliminate the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for military personnel. While not a major component of the NDAA, Lankford said there have been thousands of military personnel who have never heard a response after filing an exemption from the vaccine on religious grounds. The amendment that would remove the requirement is likely to pass, Lankford said, and that there will be follow-up work to do with military chaplains and leadership to see why there wasn’t an answer on the exemptions filed.
“We’re going to follow back up with the armed services, as I have for the past year and a half, talking with chaplains, leadership of the services, their manpower, to see why are these people getting no answer,” Lankford said.
Lankford also said there are thousands of armed services personnel in Oklahoma who are effectively sidelined.
“We have folks in Enid that are pilot trainers and they can’t get in an aircraft because they haven’t had the COVID vaccine, so they are just doing simulation training,” Lankford said. “These folks that have requested religious exemption haven’t heard an answer for a year and a half.”
Lankford also touched on the fact that the Military Spouse Employment Act, which has passed the Senate and headed to the House, will help the retention rate for military families who may have left the service due to a spouse having limited options for a career. The spouse employment legislation would make it so a federal agency could hire fully remote jobs, which would better allow for a military spouse to have a career even if moving every few years.
“When I talk to military families that are leaving the military, they say there are two main reasons why a military family leaves,” he said. “It’s a career for their spouse and education for their children. What I’m trying to do, and with the bill passing the Senate already, is to be able to open more opportunities at federal agencies to have an opportunity for telework, and to open up for fully remote work and then a military spouse could get a job at a federal agency. If we’re going to keep families in the military, we’ve got to make sure that education is right for their kids and that their spouses have opportunities, as well.”
