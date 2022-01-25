ENID, Okla. — U.S. Sen. James Lankford used an unscheduled break from his legislative duties to return to Oklahoma and included a stop in Enid on his agenda.
The Senate had been scheduled to be in session this week, but due to the heated events surrounding the filibuster over voting rights legislation last week, senators including Lankford went home for the week.
The Oklahoma Republican, currently in his first full term of office, spoke to Enid Rotary Club members on Monday, spending most of his time discussing the Senate filibuster over the voting rights bills.
Senate Republicans used the filibuster for a fifth time to thwart the bill from coming to a vote. Democrats have attempted to change Senate rules to pass it. The effort to change the filibuster rules was defeated again, 52-48, on Jan. 19.
Lankford argued that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has brought up the bills four times in the last 12 months. The last time he brought it up, he said, “No, seriously, we are going to pass this, even if we have to change the rules of the Senate unilaterally to do it,” according to Lankford.
“The best way I can describe that is like a football team being ahead at halftime and saying, ‘We get to reset the rules for the second half,’” Lankford said. “That’s not how that works. You have to be able to have a consistent set of rules.”
The Senate requires a simple majority of 51 votes to pass a bill after floor debates end. However, it takes 60 votes to close debate. The filibuster essentially is a deadlock for the Senate, not allowing for a motion to proceed to the vote, Lankford said.
“The painful part for my Democratic colleagues was that in 2017, 28 democrats wrote a letter to Schumer and (Republican Sen. Mitch) McConnell that said whatever we do, do not change the rules of the filibuster, because this is the core essence of how the Senate operates,” Lankford said.
All but one of those Democratic senators changed his or her mind, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., holding the same position he took in 2017, Lankford said.
Lankford gave a brief explanation of the Senate’s formation and why its role is powerful, even for the party minority.
“There is something very unique about the Senate and its formation in its earliest years,” Lankford said. “That was the right of any individual senator to be able to step up and speak out on behalf of their state.”
The filibuster rules have changed over the years, but always have changed based on an actual rule change in the Senate, where two-thirds of the Senate debated and voted on the changes, which has happened about five times over the last 200 years, Lankford said.
“But they always did it together, both parties agreed how they were going to do it,” Lankford said. “There hasn’t been a unilateral change to this issue of the filibuster ...”
Unless the American people vote for an overwhelming majority, which has happened twice in the last 100 years — first in the 1930s with 60 Democrat senators and again in President Barack Obama’s first two years in office — Lankford said the minority party would have a big say in how the Senate conducts business.
“We pushed so hard because we wanted to make it very clear whether we are in the minority or in the majority, we believe the minority should have a voice in America,” Lankford said. “That’s part of the secret sauce of our republic. Even if we are outvoted, there is a place in our government, and it’s only our Senate, where all voices are heard — where you have to be able to debate it out, fight it out and come to a consensus and move on.”
Lankford said the so-called voting rights bill is hundreds and hundreds of pages long, when the original Voting Rights Act of 1965 was 12 pages.
He explained several points of the bill, saying that it takes away voter identification requirements, allows for same-day voter registration and no verification of voters.
“For instance — same-day registration, we don’t do that, most states don’t do that,” Lankford said. “In November, same-day registration was on the ballot in New York. That was voted down. New York shot this down in November. We aren’t a crazy, bigoted state that’s trying to suppress votes unless New York is as well. All that we are saying is we like to know who is voting and to be able to verify that.”
The Freedom to Vote Act would make Election Day a national holiday, allow states to have early voting for at least two weeks prior to Election Day, including nights and weekends; allow voting by mail with no excuses needed; allow voters to put their ballots in drop boxes; require states make voting more accessible for people with disabilities; and require states that require IDs for voting to broaden the types of identification acceptable. States also would have to offer same-day voter registration, online registration and make it easier to register at places like a state’s department of motor vehicles.
Lankford referenced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that has 19 sections in the law, 18 of which still are the law of the land. In 2013, the removed section had required states with a history of voting rights discrimination, largely in the South, to get pre-clearance from the Department of Justice for any changes to voting laws.
Another bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also is being filibustered. The bill aims to reverse the 2013 Supreme Court decision and would restore the requirement and update the formula used to determine which states must get pre-clearance for voting changes.
“The voting rights bill is still the law, and it should be,” Lankford said. “It protects the right of every individual in America to not have their vote suppressed. Every person, every race, every level of poverty, every person’s right to vote is protected.”
