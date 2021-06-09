ENID, Okla. — The outside, northbound lane in the 100 block of North Grand will be closed Thursday, June 10, 2021, to allow city of Enid utility maintenance crews to replace a broken water service line.
The lane closure is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. and last through approximately 4 p.m., according to a city press release.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and drive with caution in this area during the construction effort.
