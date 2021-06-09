lane closure

The highlighted area will be affected by a lane closure Thursday, June 10, 2021.

 Photo provided | city of Enid

ENID, Okla. — The outside, northbound lane in the 100 block of North Grand will be closed Thursday, June 10, 2021, to allow city of Enid utility maintenance crews to replace a broken water service line.

The lane closure is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. and last through approximately 4 p.m., according to a city press release.

City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and drive with caution in this area during the construction effort.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you