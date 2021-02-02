The eastbound outside lane of Garriott, just east of Cleveland, will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday.
The closure will allow crews to work on the stormwater utilities in the area and is expected to last about one week.
Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Dale Swann, 79, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating the life of Larry Lane, 67, will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday February 5, 2021 in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Vivian Hays, 64, of Enid, will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday February 3, 2021 in the House of Prayer with Pastor Gary Miller officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.EnidCremation.com.
KREMLIN - Services 4:30 pm, Friday, February 5, 2021, Stittsworth Memory Chapel, Pastor Kim Domnick officiating. Burial in Kremlin Cemetery under guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Military Graveside Honors by the United States Army. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
