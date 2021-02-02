The eastbound outside lane of Garriott, just east of Cleveland, will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday.

The closure will allow crews to work on the stormwater utilities in the area and is expected to last about one week.

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

