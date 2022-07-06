Traffic control at the intersection of West Garriott and South Monroe will be adjusted slightly this weekend to facilitate the installation of a wall sign for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.

Traffic will be affected in the following manners for two days starting Friday, according to the city of Enid:

• Lane closure in the eastbound, outside lane of Garriott.

• Lane closure in the southbound lane of Monroe.

Through traffic on both Garriott and Monroe will remain open.

Work is expected to take about two days to be completed.

