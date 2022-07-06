Traffic control at the intersection of West Garriott and South Monroe will be adjusted slightly this weekend to facilitate the installation of a wall sign for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
Traffic will be affected in the following manners for two days starting Friday, according to the city of Enid:
• Lane closure in the eastbound, outside lane of Garriott.
• Lane closure in the southbound lane of Monroe.
Through traffic on both Garriott and Monroe will remain open.
Work is expected to take about two days to be completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.