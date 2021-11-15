A portion of South Van Buren will be closed for about a week starting today.
Both inside lanes of north and south bound traffic will be closed on Van Buren between Maine and Cherokee to allow contractors to remove and replace a manhole and a damaged sewer pipe, according to the city.
The outside lanes will remain open to traffic. Traffic control will be in place during construction.
This project is expected to take five to seven days.
