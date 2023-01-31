ENID, Okla. — The outside, westbound lane of the 200 block of West Willow was scheduled to close Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to allow contractors to complete repairs to the roadway.
The timeline for this lane closure has not been determined, according to city officials. Updates to the project timeline will be announced at Enid.org and on social media platforms as they are made available, officials announced in a press release Tuesday.
A water main break a few weeks ago caused damage to the roadway, according to a city spokesman.
